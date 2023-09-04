Samsung Rolls Out One UI 5 Update for Galaxy Watch 5 in Europe – What’s New?

Samsung has recently released the stable One UI 5 update for the Galaxy Watch 5 series in Europe. This update, also referred to as One UI Watch 5, brings several exciting features and improvements for users.

One notable enhancement is a new way to navigate through watch faces and tiles, with the implementation of a vertical layout. Users can now easily browse and choose their preferred watch faces. Additionally, the Battery tile has been introduced, enabling users to check the battery level of all their devices conveniently.

Moreover, the Buds controller tile has been enhanced with 360 audio controls, providing a seamless experience for users who own Samsung Buds. The Timer tile has also been added, allowing users to start timers without opening the Timer app.

In terms of general UI improvements, One UI Watch 5 allows users to set an album or story as their watch face, adding a personal touch to their device. Furthermore, Samsung Health comes with enhanced on-device sleep coaching, improved workout features, and personalized heart rate zones and guidance. Users now have the capability to create their own exercises as well.

To update their Galaxy Watch 5, users in Europe can simply go to the Samsung Galaxy Wearable app, navigate to their Galaxy Watch homepage, access “Watch settings,” and tap “Watch software update.” However, it should be noted that the update is currently limited to the Galaxy Watch 5 series and not yet available for the LTE variants or the Galaxy Watch 4 lineup.

Despite the release of the Galaxy Watch 6 series, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro remains a desirable option for consumers due to its exceptional battery life, exclusive exercise tracking features, and use of exotic materials. It offers a compelling choice for those looking to purchase a new smartwatch in 2023.

In conclusion, the One UI 5 update for the Galaxy Watch 5 in Europe brings a range of improvements and new features, enhancing the overall user experience. Samsung continues to prioritize innovation and user satisfaction with its wearable devices.

