Gamers Get Ready for Monster Hunter Now, a New AR Game by Niantic Inc. and CAPCOM

Niantic Inc. and CAPCOM, CO., LTD have announced the upcoming release of an exciting new augmented reality (AR) game called Monster Hunter Now. Set to launch on September 14, this game allows players to “hunt monsters in the real world” using their smartphone and camera.

As part of the game’s release celebration, Niantic and CAPCOM collaborated with the popular band ONE OK ROCK to create a special music video. The music video, titled “Make It Out Alive,” will be released in full on August 29. In the meantime, fans can catch a teaser of the video on ONE OK ROCK’s official YouTube channel.

Players who pre-registered for the game have already unlocked the two million pre-registration reward tier. This tier grants access to in-game makeup for customizing their hunter and a 500-item box expansion upon the game’s launch. Additionally, a jacket image featuring the monster Diablos from the game has been released.

Monster Hunter Now will feature a variety of weapons for players, including the Sword & Shield, Great Sword, Long Sword, Hammer, Light Bowgun, and Bow. At launch, players can expect to encounter 13 different monsters in the game, such as Great Jagras, Kulu-Ya-Ku, Pukei-Pukei, and Rathalos.

A new addition to the gameplay is the Paintball, which allows players to mark monsters for later hunting. Even when players are not actively playing the game, their Palico can automatically mark passing monsters, ensuring that players can hunt them at their convenience.

Niantic, the company behind popular AR games such as Pokémon GO, and The Pokémon Company International collaborated on the successful Pokémon GO app. In 2021, Niantic also released Pikmin Bloom, another AR app based on Nintendo’s Pikmin franchise.

On the other hand, CAPCOM’s Monster Hunter franchise has seen recent success with Monster Hunter Rise. This game launched on Nintendo Switch in March 2021 and on PC via Steam in January 2022. It later expanded its availability to other gaming platforms, including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows.

With the combined expertise of Niantic and CAPCOM, Monster Hunter Now promises to immerse players in an exciting AR gaming experience. Get ready to step into the real world and embark on thrilling monster-hunting adventures!

