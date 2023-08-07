One Model Secures $41 Million in Funding to Support Growth Initiatives

One Model, an AI-powered platform for people analytics, has secured $41 million in a funding round led by Riverwood Capital. The funds will be used to support the company’s growth initiatives, including technology development, product enhancement, customer success, and market expansion.

One Model’s platform collects and applies organizational and talent data to improve business outcomes. The platform offers predictive analytics, data modeling, and data governance capabilities. It provides tailored content through alerts, notifications, and individualized reporting for data science experts, analysts, people managers, and C-level executives.

The demand for people analytics software is on the rise, with the market projected to reach $7.67 billion by 2031. One Model’s founding team, who previously worked at Inform (now SAP SuccessFactors), identified a gap between customer needs and available solutions in the people analytics market. One Model aims to address this gap and empower organizations to manage and democratize access to people data and analysis.

The platform enables organizations to extract, model, and govern HR data, as well as deliver data to various applications and services. It can identify skill and talent shortages, project future workforce needs, calculate the cost of turnover and headcount, and create plans to reduce these costs over time.

One Model has built a substantial customer base, including well-known brands such as Colgate-Palmolive, Squarespace, Robinhood, and Airtable. The company emphasizes the ethical application of advanced data science, ensuring fair and equitable decision-making processes.

With the latest funding round, One Model’s total raised capital now amounts to $44.8 million.