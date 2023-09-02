Drow Paladin Minthara Becomes Recruitible with Mods in Baldur’s Gate 3

Modder Rukongai has successfully created two mods that allow players to recruit Drow Paladin Minthara in Baldur’s Gate 3 without committing a war crime. One mod enables Minthara to be recruited in her normal Act 2 storyline, while the other allows players to summon her as early as Act 1.

Minthara ranked last among BG3 companions, primarily because most players did not recruit her due to the questionable choices that had to be made, such as aligning with goblin companions. This choice also locked players out of recruiting other companions like Karlach and Wyll. However, Rukongai’s mods provide an alternative way for gamers who missed out on experiencing Minthara’s potential as a companion.

It is important to note that these mods are not how the game was originally intended to be played, and there are compromises in functionality. For instance, Minthara lacks dialogue and interactions with characters she was not meant to be in the same party with. Additionally, there is no perfect method to recruit her in a good playthrough.

The “Good Recruitment” mod offers a more natural approach, allowing Minthara to join the party in Act 2 after aligning with the goblins, but it excludes Minthara’s first romance scene in Act 1, which occurs in an evil goblin version of the party at the camp. The original version of Rukongai’s mod enables players to have Minthara in their party as early as Act 1, but it requires the use of a magic item and Minthara lacks dialogue and reactions for Act 1’s quests and events.

Despite the compromises, Rukongai’s work is commendable, considering how quickly it was achieved after the game’s launch. Additionally, Larian Studios plans to release a patch that will restore 1500 lines of dialogue for Minthara, which were previously cut off due to a bug.

