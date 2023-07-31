CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

ON Semiconductor Corp Exceeds Q2 Earnings Expectations

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Jul 31, 2023
ON Semiconductor Corp Exceeds Q2 Earnings Expectations

ON Semiconductor Corp. announced its second-quarter earnings of $576.6 million, with a net income of $1.29 per share. Adjusted earnings, after factoring in one-time gains and costs, were $1.33 per share – surpassing Wall Street analysts’ expectations.

During the same period, the semiconductor components maker reported revenue of $2.09 billion, surpassing Street forecasts of $2.02 billion. These positive results indicate strong performance in the market for ON Semiconductor.

For the upcoming quarter, ending in September, ON Semiconductor Corp. anticipates earnings per share to range between $1.27 and $1.41. The company also expects revenue to be in the range of $2.1 billion to $2.19 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

ON Semiconductor Corp.’s continual outperformance can be attributed to its strong market position and the increasing demand for its semiconductor components. These components play a crucial role in a wide range of industries, including automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics.

As a global leader in semiconductor solutions, ON Semiconductor Corp. is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for advanced technologies. The company’s commitment to innovation and its ability to cater to diverse industry needs continue to drive its success in the market.

With these impressive earnings and revenue figures, ON Semiconductor Corp. reaffirms its standing as a reliable and profitable player in the semiconductor industry. Investors and industry analysts will be closely watching the company’s performance in the coming quarters to gauge its future growth and market influence.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

News

Voyager 2 Space Probe Faces Communication Issue

Jul 31, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

The Role of PMICs in Shaping the Future of Internet Technology

Jul 31, 2023
News

Can Artificial Intelligence Accurately Rank Detroit Pistons’ Shooting Guards?

Jul 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

Voyager 2 Space Probe Faces Communication Issue

Jul 31, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

The Role of PMICs in Shaping the Future of Internet Technology

Jul 31, 2023 0 Comments
AI

Artificial Intelligence Enhances Dental Care

Jul 31, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Can Artificial Intelligence Accurately Rank Detroit Pistons’ Shooting Guards?

Jul 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments