ON Semiconductor Reports Rise in Profit for Q2

ON Semiconductor, a company specializing in intelligent sensing and power solutions, has reported a rise in profit for the second quarter of the year. The company recorded a profit of $576.6 million, or $1.29 per share, compared to $455.8 million, or $1.02 per share, during the same period last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter, excluding one-time items, were $1.33 per share, surpassing the expectations of analysts surveyed by FactSet. These analysts had predicted adjusted earnings of $1.21 per share.

Although profit increased, revenue remained stagnant at $2.09 billion. However, this did match analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion, according to FactSet.

ON Semiconductor witnessed a decline of 9% in sales within its advanced-solutions unit. However, revenue saw a 6% increase in the power-solutions segment and a 4% increase in the intelligent-sensing group.

Following the announcement, shares of ON Semiconductor rose by 3.4% to $108.70 in premarket trading.