ON Semiconductor Maintains Buy Rating with $110.00 Price Target

Analyst David Williams from Benchmark Co. has maintained a Buy rating on ON Semiconductor with a price target of $110.00. ON Semiconductor’s shares closed at $110.25 last Monday.

Williams is a 5-star analyst with a successful track record. He specializes in the Technology sector and focuses on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Lattice Semiconductor, and Power Integrations.

The analyst consensus on ON Semiconductor is Strong Buy, with a price target of $105.25, indicating a slight upside of 0.2% from current levels. Bank of America Securities also issued a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

Amazon Receives Buy Rating with $146.00 Price Target

Analyst Michael Pachter from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Amazon and set a price target of $146.00. The company’s shares closed at $132.89 last Monday.

Pachter, although having a 1-star analyst rating, focuses on the Technology sector and analyzes stocks such as Playtika Holding, Unity Software, and Netflix.

The general consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy rating for Amazon with an average price target of $151.46, implying a potential upside of 14.6% from current levels. Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

