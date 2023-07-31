ON Semiconductor Projects Strong Q3 Revenue on Automotive Demand

Chipmaker ON Semiconductor Corp has projected third-quarter revenue above market estimates, driven by strong demand from the automotive sector. The increasing adoption of electric vehicles has been particularly beneficial for chipmakers like ON Semiconductor.

In May, ON Semiconductor announced plans to invest over $2 billion in boosting the production of silicon carbide chips used to extend the range of electric vehicles. The company is considering existing sites in Korea, the United States, and the Czech Republic for the new factory. CEO Hassane El-Khoury stated that ON Semiconductor is open to building new factories if demand continues to rise.

ON Semiconductor supplies chips to companies like Volkswagen and expects revenue between $2.10 billion to $2.20 billion in the third quarter, surpassing analysts’ average revenue expectations of $2.07 billion. The company’s second-quarter revenue reached $2.09 billion, surpassing analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion.

The power solutions group, specializing in power management chips, accounted for approximately 53% of the total quarterly revenue. ON Semiconductor reported adjusted earnings of $1.33 per share for the second quarter, exceeding estimates of $1.21 per share.

Overall, ON Semiconductor remains optimistic about its revenue performance in the third quarter, supported by robust demand from the automotive sector.