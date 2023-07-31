CityLife

ON Semiconductor Reports Higher Sales and Earnings Outlook for Q3

Jul 31, 2023
ON Semiconductor, a Scottsdale-based company specializing in intelligent sensing and power services, has announced that its sales and adjusted earnings outlook for the current quarter are higher than expected. The company is targeting third-quarter sales of $2.10 billion to $2.20 billion, which is above the $2.07 billion expected by Wall Street analysts.

In the same period last year, ON Semiconductor reported sales of $2.19 billion. This demonstrates the company’s growth and continued success in the market.

Additionally, ON Semiconductor is aiming for a per-share profit of $1.21 to $1.35 for the third quarter. The company is forecasting adjusted earnings of $1.27 to $1.41 a share, exceeding the $1.21 a share that analysts had projected.

This positive outlook showcases ON Semiconductor’s ability to exceed market expectations and reflects the company’s strong performance. With its focus on intelligent sensing and power services, ON Semiconductor continues to innovate and provide value to its customers.

Overall, ON Semiconductor’s sales and adjusted earnings outlook for the current quarter indicate positive growth and solid performance, setting a promising trajectory for the company in the market.

