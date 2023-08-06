ON Semiconductor Receives Moderate Buy Rating from Analysts

ON Semiconductor Corporation has been given a “Moderate Buy” rating by an average of twenty-seven ratings firms. Of those firms, nine have rated the stock as hold, while eighteen have designated it as a buy. The analysts’ average 12-month price target for the stock is $109.31.

On Friday, ON Semiconductor stock opened at $102.31. Over the past year, the company’s stock has traded between $54.93 and $111.35. Its market cap currently stands at $44.18 billion, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41. The 50-day moving average for the stock is $94.65, while the 200-day moving average is $84.18.

During its most recent quarterly earnings report, ON Semiconductor reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33, exceeding analysts’ estimates by $0.12. The company generated $2.09 billion in revenue for that quarter.

In terms of insider trading, CEO Hassane El-Khoury and EVP Simon Keeton both sold shares in June and July. However, institutional investors and hedge funds have shown interest in the stock.

Please note that all the author information, contact information, sources of information, and quotes have been removed from the rewritten article.