CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

ON Semiconductor Receives Moderate Buy Rating from Analysts

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 6, 2023
ON Semiconductor Receives Moderate Buy Rating from Analysts

ON Semiconductor Corporation has been given a “Moderate Buy” rating by an average of twenty-seven ratings firms. Of those firms, nine have rated the stock as hold, while eighteen have designated it as a buy. The analysts’ average 12-month price target for the stock is $109.31.

On Friday, ON Semiconductor stock opened at $102.31. Over the past year, the company’s stock has traded between $54.93 and $111.35. Its market cap currently stands at $44.18 billion, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41. The 50-day moving average for the stock is $94.65, while the 200-day moving average is $84.18.

During its most recent quarterly earnings report, ON Semiconductor reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33, exceeding analysts’ estimates by $0.12. The company generated $2.09 billion in revenue for that quarter.

In terms of insider trading, CEO Hassane El-Khoury and EVP Simon Keeton both sold shares in June and July. However, institutional investors and hedge funds have shown interest in the stock.

Please note that all the author information, contact information, sources of information, and quotes have been removed from the rewritten article.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

News

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Amkor Technology Inc.

Aug 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

OpenAI Announces Enhancements for ChatGPT

Aug 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

Exploring the Rising Significance of Digital Twins in Agriculture and Livestock Management

Aug 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Technology

The Benefits of Regular Exercise

Aug 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Amkor Technology Inc.

Aug 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

OpenAI Announces Enhancements for ChatGPT

Aug 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Exploring the Rising Significance of Digital Twins in Agriculture and Livestock Management

Aug 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments