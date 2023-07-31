CityLife

ON Semiconductor: A Leading Semiconductor Company

Jul 31, 2023
ON Semiconductor Corporation, also referred to as onsemi, is a prominent company specializing in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of semiconductor electronic components. They cater to various industries by offering a diverse range of solutions.

The company’s net sales are categorized based on different product families. The largest share, accounting for 51% of sales, comes from their power systems solutions. This includes field-effect transistors, discrete and power modules, regulators, controllers, commutators, isolation components, and more.

ON Semiconductor also provides advanced electronic systems solutions, which contribute to 35.6% of their net sales. This product family consists of analog components, application-specific and high-speed integrated circuits, connectivity components, large-scale integrated circuits, and other related products.

Furthermore, the company offers smart sensor systems solutions, contributing to 13.4% of their net sales. This product family encompasses image sensors, actuator drivers, image signal processors, photon detectors, and more.

In terms of market distribution, ON Semiconductor’s net sales are categorized into automotive solutions (34%), industrial solutions (27%), and other industries (39%).

Geographically, their net sales are divided among various regions. The United States accounts for 13.8%, Singapore for 31.1%, Hong Kong for 27.1%, the United Kingdom for 16.7%, and other regions for 11.3%.

ON Semiconductor has established itself as a key player in the semiconductor industry. They are known for providing innovative solutions in the areas of power systems, advanced electronic systems, and smart sensor systems.

