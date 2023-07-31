ON Semiconductor Corporation: Specializing in Semiconductor Electronic Components

ON Semiconductor Corporation, known as “onsemi,” is a company that specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of semiconductor electronic components. The company offers a wide range of products that are categorized based on their functionality and application.

One of their primary product categories is power system solutions, which makes up 51% of their net sales. This category includes components such as field-effect transistors, discrete and power modules, regulators, controllers, commutators, and isolation components. These components are vital for power systems and find applications in various industries.

ON Semiconductor also provides solutions for advanced electronic systems, accounting for 35.6% of their net sales. This category consists of analog components, application-specific and high-speed integrated circuits, connectivity components, and large-scale integrated circuits. These products cater to a broad range of advanced electronic applications.

Another focus area for ON Semiconductor is smart sensor systems, representing 13.4% of their net sales. This category includes components like image sensors, actuator drivers, image signal processors, and photon detectors. These smart sensor systems enable advanced sensing capabilities and are used across various industries.

In terms of market distribution, automotive solutions account for 34% of the company’s net sales, while industrial solutions make up 27%. Other markets contribute to 39% of their net sales, showcasing ON Semiconductor’s presence in diverse industries and their ability to meet different market requirements.

Geographically, ON Semiconductor’s net sales are distributed across various regions. The United States accounts for 13.8% of their sales, Singapore for 31.1%, Hong Kong for 27.1%, United Kingdom for 16.7%, and other countries for 11.3%. This global presence allows the company to serve customers worldwide and tap into different geographic markets.

ON Semiconductor Corporation continues to be a leading player in the semiconductor industry, delivering innovative and high-quality electronic components to meet the demands of various industries and market segments.