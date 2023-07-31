ON Semiconductor Corporation: A Leading Player in the Semiconductor Industry

ON Semiconductor Corporation, known as onsemi, is a company specializing in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of semiconductor electronic components. The company’s net sales are divided into three product families, each catering to different sectors.

The first product family focuses on power systems, which contribute to 51% of the company’s net sales. This includes a range of components such as field-effect transistors, discrete and power modules, regulators, controllers, commutators, and isolation components. These components are essential in powering various electronic devices and systems.

The second product family consists of solutions for advanced electronic systems, accounting for 35.6% of net sales. This category includes analog components, application-specific and high-speed integrated circuits, connectivity components, and large-scale integrated circuits. These components play a crucial role in the functioning of advanced electronic devices and systems.

The last product family emphasizes smart sensor systems and contributes to 13.4% of net sales. This category encompasses components like image sensors, actuator drivers, image signal processors, and photon detectors. These components enable the development of smart sensor technologies used in various industries.

In terms of market distribution, ON Semiconductor Corporation serves various sectors. Automotive solutions account for 34% of net sales, catering to the growing demand for electronic components in the automotive industry. Industrial solutions make up 27% of net sales, providing components for industrial applications. The remaining 39% falls under the “other” category, which includes components for consumer electronics and other sectors.

Geographically, net sales are divided among different regions. The United States accounts for 13.8% of net sales, highlighting the company’s presence in its domestic market. Singapore contributes 31.1%, indicating a significant market share in the Asia Pacific region. Hong Kong makes up 27.1% of net sales, followed by the United Kingdom with 16.7%. The remaining 11.3% is from other locations, demonstrating the company’s global reach.

ON Semiconductor Corporation has established itself as a prominent player in the semiconductor industry. With its wide range of electronic components and strong presence in multiple markets and regions, the company continues to serve the growing demand for advanced semiconductor solutions.