ON Semiconductor Corporation: A Leader in Semiconductor Electronic Components

ON Semiconductor Corporation (onsemi) is an industry leader in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of semiconductor electronic components. The company offers a wide range of products that serve various sectors, including power systems, advanced electronic systems, and smart sensor systems.

The power systems category accounts for 51% of the company’s net sales. It includes field-effect transistors, discrete and power modules, regulators, controllers, commutators, and isolation components. These solutions cater to industries requiring efficient power management.

In addition, the advanced electronic systems division contributes to 35.6% of net sales. It offers analog components, application-specific and high-speed integrated circuits, connectivity components, and large-scale integrated circuits. These products are designed to meet the demands of technologically advanced electronic systems.

ON Semiconductor also provides solutions for smart sensor systems, accounting for 13.4% of net sales. This includes image sensors, actuator drivers, image signal processors, photon detectors, and more. These sensors play a crucial role in emerging technologies such as smart vehicles, security systems, and industrial automation.

The company’s net sales are further categorized by market. Automotive solutions make up 34% of net sales, while industrial solutions contribute 27%. The remaining 39% falls into the “other” category.

Geographically, the majority of ON Semiconductor’s net sales are generated in Singapore (31.1%) and Hong Kong (27.1%), followed by the United States (13.8%) and the United Kingdom (16.7%). The company also has a presence in various other countries, accounting for 11.3% of net sales.

ON Semiconductor Corporation is dedicated to providing innovative and reliable semiconductor electronic components to meet the ever-evolving demands of the market. With a diverse range of products and a strong global presence, the company continues to shape the future of technology-driven industries.