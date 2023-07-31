ON Semiconductor Corp. Reports $2.09 Billion in Q2 Revenue, with a YOY Increase of 0.5%

ON Semiconductor Corp. has announced its financial results for the second quarter of June 2023. The company reported revenue of $2.09 billion, demonstrating a year-over-year growth of 0.5%. In terms of earnings per share (EPS), the company reported $1.33 for the same period, compared to $1.34 in the previous year.

The reported revenue exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.71%, amounting to $2.02 billion. The EPS surprise was 10.83% as the consensus EPS estimate stood at $1.20.

When assessing the financial health of a company, examining key metrics and comparing them to the previous year’s figures and analyst projections can provide valuable insights to investors. By doing so, investors can better understand a stock’s potential price performance.

In the reported quarter, ON Semiconductor Corp. performed as follows in relation to the key metrics monitored by Wall Street analysts:

– Automotive Revenue: The company generated $1.06 billion in automotive revenue, which surpassed the average estimate of $1 billion, provided by five analysts. This represents a significant year-over-year change of +35.4%.

– Others Revenue: The company generated $423.20 million in revenue from other sources. Though slightly below the average estimate of $434.32 million from five analysts.

– Industrial Revenue: ON Semiconductor Corp. reported $609.30 million in industrial revenue, which exceeded the average estimate of $577.12 million from five analysts. This resulted in a year-over-year change of +4.7%.

Over the past month, ON Semiconductor Corp. stock has delivered a return of +11.1%, outperforming the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s +4.7% change. The stock currently holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it may perform in line with the broader market in the near term.