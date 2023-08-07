ON Semiconductor Corp: A Top Performer in the Semiconductors Industry

ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) is ranked as a top performer in the Semiconductors industry, according to InvestorsObserver. With an overall rating of 75, it is considered more attractive than 75 percent of other stocks. InvestorsObserver evaluates stocks based on different metrics and provides percentile rankings to simplify the comparison process.

Understanding the significance of these ratings can be challenging due to the various factors to consider. However, by using these rankings, investors can quickly compare stocks and identify the strengths and weaknesses of a company. This allows them to find stocks with promising short and long-term growth prospects.

When looking at the performance of ON Semiconductor Corp, as of August 7th, at 11:47 AM, the stock was trading at $102.80, indicating a 0.48% gain from the previous closing price. Throughout the day, the stock has ranged between $102.69 and $104.87. The current trading volume is below average, with 1,807,577 shares traded compared to an average volume of 6,020,038 shares.

For more detailed information on ON Semiconductor Corp, you can refer to the full Stock Report.