ON Semiconductor Corp. Reports Higher Q2 Profit, Surpasses Analyst Expectations

ON Semiconductor Corp. has reported a higher profit for the second quarter compared to the same period last year, exceeding analysts’ expectations. The company’s earnings reached $577.0 million, or $1.29 per share, compared to $456.3 million, or $1.02 per share, in the second quarter of the previous year. After adjusting for special items, ON Semiconductor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $583.3 million or $1.33 per share for the quarter, surpassing analysts’ estimated average of $1.21 per share.

The revenue for the quarter remained steady at $2.09 billion. Looking ahead to the next quarter, ON Semiconductor Corp. provided guidance and expects earnings per share in the range of $1.27 to $1.41, with revenue projected to be within the $2,095 million to $2,195 million range.

Financial analysts view ON Semiconductor Corp.’s performance in the second quarter as positive, with a considerable increase in profit compared to the same period last year. The company has also exceeded market expectations for earnings per share. The stable revenue reflects the company’s ability to maintain consistent sales levels. ON Semiconductor Corp. is optimistic about the future and expects the positive performance to continue into the next quarter, with projected earnings per share and revenue within a favorable range.

