ON Semiconductor Forecasts Strong Third-Quarter Revenue Amid Rising Automotive Demand

Chipmaker ON Semiconductor Corp has issued a forecast for third-quarter revenue that exceeds market estimates. The company is optimistic that strong demand from the automotive sector will compensate for the broader weakness in the semiconductor industry.

The rising adoption of electric vehicles has been advantageous for chipmakers like ON Semiconductor and NXP Semiconductors. In response to this trend, ON Semiconductor is considering investing over $2 billion to expand the production of silicon carbide chips, which are used to extend the range of electric vehicles.

The company is currently evaluating existing sites in South Korea, the United States, and the Czech Republic for the construction of a new factory. If demand continues to rise, ON Semiconductor is open to building new factories. However, for now, using existing sites would help align the profit margins of the silicon carbide business with the broader company’s margins.

Automotive chipmaker NXP also recently forecasted strong third-quarter revenue and profit, displaying confidence in steady automotive demand.

ON Semiconductor, which supplies chips to companies like Volkswagen, expects third-quarter revenue between $2.10 billion to $2.20 billion, exceeding the average analyst estimate of $2.07 billion. The company also projects adjusted earnings per share of $1.27 to $1.41, surpassing estimates of $1.21.

In the second quarter, ON Semiconductor’s revenue reached $2.09 billion, exceeding analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. The power solutions group, responsible for power management chips, contributed around 53% of the total quarterly revenue. On an adjusted basis, the company reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the second quarter, compared to the estimated $1.21 per share.