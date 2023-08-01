ON Semiconductor Corp Forecasts Strong Q3 Revenue Driven by Automotive Sector

Chipmaker ON Semiconductor Corp has projected third-quarter revenue that surpasses market estimates, showing optimism in the face of the overall weakness in the semiconductor industry. Despite this, the Arizona-based company is confident that strong demand from the automotive sector will offset any broader weaknesses.

ON Semiconductor Corp’s shares saw a more than 5% increase in premarket trading after experiencing a gain of 68.5% throughout the year. The increasing adoption of electric vehicles has proven to be beneficial for chipmakers like ON Semiconductor and NXP Semiconductors. In fact, in May, ON Semiconductor announced plans to invest over $2 billion in boosting the production of silicon carbide chips, which are used to extend the range of electric vehicles.

Hassane El-Khoury, CEO of ON Semiconductor, highlighted that their brownfield capacity expansion provides an opportunity for the company to gain a larger share in the silicon carbide market, capitalizing on the growing demand for electrification and renewable energy.

Another automotive chipmaker, NXP, also recently projected strong third-quarter revenue and profit, expressing confidence in steady automotive demand. ON Semiconductor, which supplies chips to companies such as Volkswagen, expects revenue between $2.10 billion to $2.20 billion in the third quarter, surpassing the average revenue expectation of $2.07 billion by analysts.

ON Semiconductor’s forecast for adjusted earnings per share, ranging from $1.27 to $1.41, also exceeds the estimated $1.21 per share. In the second quarter, the company reported revenue of $2.09 billion, surpassing analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. The strong revenue performance was mainly due to ON Semiconductor’s power solutions group, accounting for approximately 53% of the total quarterly revenue.

Overall, ON Semiconductor Corp remains confident in its ability to leverage the demand from the automotive sector and anticipates positive financial results in the upcoming quarter.