ON Semiconductor Forecasts Strong Third-Quarter Revenue Driven by Automotive Sector

Chipmaker ON Semiconductor Corp has projected third-quarter revenue above market estimates, primarily due to strong demand from the automotive sector. This surge in demand is expected to offset weakness in the semiconductor industry. As a result, the Arizona-based company’s shares rose over 5% in premarket trading.

The rising popularity of electric vehicles has proven beneficial for chipmakers like ON Semiconductor and NXP Semiconductors. In line with this trend, ON Semiconductor announced plans in May to invest over $2 billion in boosting the production of silicon carbide chips. These chips are used to extend the range of electric vehicles. Reflecting this positive outlook, the company’s CEO, Hassane El-Khoury, expressed optimism about gaining market share in the silicon carbide segment, driven by the growing demand for electrification and renewable energy.

Automotive chipmaker NXP also expects a strong third-quarter revenue and profit, citing steady automotive demand. ON Semiconductor anticipates third-quarter revenue between $2.10 billion to $2.20 billion, surpassing analysts’ estimates of $2.07 billion. The company also projects adjusted earnings of $1.27 to $1.41 per share, exceeding estimates of $1.21 per share.

In the second quarter, ON Semiconductor reported revenue of $2.09 billion, surpassing analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Notably, the company’s power solutions group, which provides power management chips, accounted for 53% of total revenue for the quarter.

These positive results highlight ON Semiconductor’s ability to capitalize on the growing demand for automotive chips, even as the semiconductor industry faces challenges. The company’s strong performance is attributed to the increasing demand for electric vehicles and the investments made in silicon carbide chip production.