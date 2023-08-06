Oman Launches Project to Equip Artisanal Fishing Fleet with Satellite Tracking Devices

Oman’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Water Resources (MAFWR) has recently begun a project to equip the country’s large artisanal fishing fleet with satellite tracking devices. The primary objective of this initiative is to improve the fishing sector and provide better support to fishermen by implementing electronic monitoring for their vessels.

As of now, 250 boats across Oman have been equipped with these tracking devices, and efforts are underway to ensure that all artisanal boats in the country are fitted with the system. This project demonstrates a notable upgrade to the existing tracking system, establishing electronic connections with satellites and earth stations, thereby revolutionizing fishing vessel monitoring in Oman.

The new system is highly lauded for its innovation and efficiency, enabling the swift delivery of vital information about the fishing vessels. By leveraging the connectivity of Internet of Things networks, the response time during emergencies has significantly improved.

Crucial data about the boats and ships are transmitted by satellites to operations rooms, where it is analyzed and relayed to the respective parties for prompt action. This system goes beyond mere tracking; it provides valuable insights into fish production, facilitates fish marketing, distinguishes legal and illegal fishing activities, and upholds safety standards for fishing vessels.

In April 2021, MAFWR partnered with the Middle East Scientific Equipment Corporation to develop an electronic system for tracking and monitoring fishing vessels across Oman. This project will enhance the existing tracking system, which was established in 2000, to achieve high-definition accuracy in line with global standards. The aim is to ensure the seamless operation of Oman’s fishing fleet.

This initiative aligns with the ministry’s strategic plans and programs, all of which are focused on realizing Oman Vision 2040, a comprehensive framework for the country’s sustainable development and economic diversification.