Oman Launches Project to Equip Artisanal Fishing Fleet with Satellite Tracking Devices

Oman’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Water Resources (MAFWR) has initiated a project to provide satellite tracking devices to the country’s large artisanal fishing fleet. The objective is to establish an electronic system that effectively monitors all fishing vessels operating within Oman.

Currently, 250 vessels in Oman have already been equipped with these tracking devices, and the project will continue until all artisanal boats have them installed. This project represents a significant improvement to the existing monitoring system as it establishes electronic connections with satellites and earth stations, revolutionizing the way fishing vessels are tracked in Oman.

The new system is highly innovative and efficient, offering swift delivery of essential information about the fishing vessels. It utilizes connectivity through Internet of Things networks, resulting in improved responsiveness during emergencies. Satellites transmit vital information about the boats and ships to operations rooms, where it is analyzed and relayed to the relevant parties, enabling prompt action.

In addition to tracking capabilities, the system provides valuable data on fish production, assists in fish marketing, distinguishes between legal and illegal fishing units, and upholds safety standards for fishing vessels.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Water Resources has collaborated with the Middle East Scientific Equipment Corporation to develop this electronic tracking system. The project aims to upgrade the existing tracking system, which was established in 2000, by establishing electronic links with satellites and earth stations, thereby ensuring high-definition accuracy in line with global standards.

This initiative aligns with the ministry’s strategic plans and programs in line with Oman Vision 2040. The ultimate goal of the project is to enhance the fishing sector and support fishermen across the country.