Olympus Mons: Once a Volcanic Island Surrounded by an Ancient Ocean

Researchers at the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) and Université Paris-Saclay in France have suggested that Olympus Mons, the largest volcano in our solar system located on Mars, was once a volcanic island surrounded by an ancient northern ocean.

Olympus Mons, towering about 14 miles (22 km) above the Martian desert and measuring approximately 374 miles (600 km) wide, is significantly larger than any volcano on Earth. Its caldera at the summit has a diameter of 53 miles (85 km). It is a shield volcano, formed from eruptions of basaltic lava with low viscosity, giving it a wider profile compared to other types of volcanoes.

One of the significant clues about the history of Olympus Mons is the steep cliff, or escarpment, at the base of the volcano, which is about 4 miles (6.5 km) tall. The researchers found that this escarpment closely resembles those found on volcanic islands on Earth. They suggest that this feature formed when lava flowed into liquid water, indicating the presence of a former ocean surrounding the volcanic island.

Further evidence supporting the existence of the ancient ocean on Mars comes from the similarities between Olympus Mons and another volcano called Alba Mons, located 932 miles (1,500 km) away. The researchers propose that the ocean filled in the lowlands between the two volcanoes, providing additional support for the presence of an early ocean in the northern plains of Mars.

These findings contribute to the growing body of evidence for an ancient ocean on Mars. Understanding the planet’s geological history and the presence of water is crucial for unraveling the mysteries of Mars and its potential for supporting life in the past or present.