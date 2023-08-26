The Future of OLED TVs: Why OLED Will Remain the Best Display Technology

According to the VP of Universal Display, Mike Hack, OLED will continue to be the best display technology for at least the next 10 years. Despite the impressive potential of MicroLED, Hack believes that OLED will remain the superior option due to price competitiveness. MicroLED technology is still not ready for commercializing in most products.

The future of OLED TVs looks promising, as innovations like PHOLED and dry printing are set to enhance picture quality and manufacturing efficiency. PHOLED replaces fluorescent blue subpixels with phosphorescent ones, resulting in more energy-efficient displays. This development could lead to brighter picture quality and longer shelf life for OLED TVs.

Dry printing is a new manufacturing method for OLED panels that reduces waste production. This not only benefits the environment but also lowers manufacturing costs. Lower prices are crucial for the continued dominance of OLED in the display world. In contrast, the production of MicroLED is still prohibitively expensive, making MicroLED TVs considerably more costly than similar-sized OLED TVs.

While MicroLED is an exciting technology, it is unlikely to replace OLED TVs in the near future. The VP’s insider knowledge of OLED innovations and the cost barrier of MicroLED technology supports his assertion that OLED will remain the best display technology for the foreseeable future.

Source: The Elec

Definitions:

– OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode): a display technology that uses organic compounds to emit light when an electric current is applied.

– PHOLED (Phosphorescent Organic Light Emitting Diode): an OLED technology that uses phosphorescent materials to improve energy efficiency and overall performance.

– MicroLED: a display technology that uses microscopic LEDs as individual pixels, offering high brightness, deep blacks, and potential scalability.

– Dry printing: a manufacturing method for OLED panels that reduces waste production and improves efficiency.