The Rise of QD-OLEDs: The Future of TV Technology

When it comes to the best TVs on the market, OLED has always been at the top of the list. With its vibrant colors, deep blacks, and excellent contrast, OLED technology has been highly praised. However, one issue that OLED TVs have always faced is a lack of brightness, especially in bright rooms.

This all changed when Samsung introduced the S95B in 2022, which featured QD-OLED technology. QD-OLED aimed to solve OLED’s brightness problem once and for all, and it did just that. The S95B measured a peak brightness output of 1,060 nits in Standard mode, surpassing the brightness of the LG G2, which was touted as the solution to OLED’s brightness issues.

Following the success of the S95B, the Sony A95K was introduced, offering one of the best pictures ever seen on a TV. Despite its stunning picture quality, sales figures for these QD-OLED TVs were disappointing. One factor contributing to this was the high price tags of these TVs. The Sony A95K, for example, retailed at $2,999 for the 55-inch model, while the LG G2 was already being discounted after its release in March 2022.

In 2023, Samsung released two new QD-OLED TVs, the S90C and the S95C. These TVs not only showcased stunning images but also boasted peak brightness levels of 1,100 and 1,400 nits, respectively. The S90C, in particular, addressed the glare problems that W-OLED screens often faced, making it a versatile option for different lighting conditions.

One of the main reasons why the S90C is considered the “harbinger of doom” for traditional OLED is its value for money. It is significantly cheaper than other QD-OLED models and is only slightly more expensive than regular W-OLED TVs. This makes it an attractive choice for consumers looking to experience the benefits of QD-OLED without breaking the bank.

With the arrival of QD-OLED technology, there has been a shift in customer preferences. Previously, W-OLED was the clear favorite, but QD-OLED TVs have gained popularity due to their balanced picture quality. The future of TV technology looks promising, and we can expect further advancements and improvements in QD-OLED screens.

