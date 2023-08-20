Old video captured by International Space Station shared as view of earth from Chandrayaan 3

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has shared new updates on its historic mission Chandrayaan-3 as the spacecraft inches closer to the Moon gradually. Chandrayaan-3 will make its first soft-landing attempt to the Moon’s South Pole region on 23 August.

A video claiming to be captured by Chandrayaan 3 and showing a mesmerizing view of Earth from space has gone viral on social media platforms. However, upon closer examination, it was revealed that the video was actually credited to the Earth Science and Remote Sensing Unit of NASA and the name “Som ET” also appeared in the credits.

Further investigation showed that the video was likely recorded from the International Space Station (ISS) as evidenced by the alphanumeric code at the end of the video. The same video was uploaded by “Som ET” on multiple social media channels. Additionally, a similar video titled “Moonlight Timelapse” was found on the European Space Agency website, dated 13 October 2022. The video was shared by ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti during her second mission to the International Space Station.

Therefore, it is evident that this video was captured from the ISS and was first shared online in October 2022, months before the launch of Chandrayaan-3. The viral video is unrelated to the visuals from Chandrayaan-3.

In conclusion, the claim that the viral video shows the view of Earth from Chandrayaan-3 is false. The image of Earth captured by Chandrayaan-3 is visually different.