Old School Runescape Introduces New Skill: Sailing

Old School Runescape (OSRS) has unveiled its first new skill called Sailing. This marks the first-ever skill to be introduced to the classic MMORPG since it was launched a decade ago. However, the fate of the skill lies in the hands of the OSRS players, as they will need to vote to keep it. The introduction of Sailing brings not only a new skill but also new training methods, quests, and areas to explore.

The development of the Sailing skill began when the OSRS community expressed a strong desire for a new skill. The results of a poll conducted by Jagex showed that 80.9% of players were in favor of adding a skill. The team at Jagex has worked to create a skill that offers a diverse utility and focuses on adventure and discovery while retaining the Old School feel.

To start their Sailing journey, players will visit a port where they can safely store their ship. These ports will serve as community hubs for fellow sailors. Players have the option to buy, build, or steal a ship and upgrade it using Crafting, Construction, or Smithing skills. Customization options include unlocking new looks with levels and materials, as well as hiring and managing NPC crewmates to help sail the ship.

Sailing in Old School Runescape utilizes standard point-and-click controls, but players will need to navigate natural turning circles. There are three ship sizes to choose from – small, large, and colossal – each offering different capabilities. The ship controls are separate from the character controls, allowing players to interact with their surroundings even while the ship is moving.

Players will gain Sailing experience by interacting with various ship facilities, such as trimming sails, engaging in combat with cannons and weapons, and maintaining lanterns and cargo holds. Pure Sailing activities include charting the sea, salvaging shipwrecks, and taking on ocean trials. There are also secondary gameplay activities like diving, trawling, dredging, and hunting sea monsters.

If players want to see Sailing permanently added to OSRS, they can vote to confirm their support. If the vote passes, Sailing will move into beta, where community feedback and polls will help refine the final version of the skill. The addition of Sailing offers a vast array of content and experiences for players to enjoy in Old School Runescape.