The Summer Summit Arrives in Old School RuneScape

Jagex has launched the Summer Summit 2023 event in Old School RuneScape, bringing a variety of new activities for players to enjoy. The event introduces the Sailing skill update, which expands the open ocean and allows players to explore it. They can embark on sailing adventures, customize their ships, and train the Sailing skill using the facilities on board. As players progress, they will be able to command larger ships and become masters of the seas.

Another exciting event returning to Old School RuneScape is Deadman Apocalypse. This highly competitive variant of the game starts players from the beginning, where they hunt down other players, monsters, and loot to earn exclusive rewards. It features breaches where powerful bosses can spawn, providing valuable equipment but also creating hotspots for PvP activity. Deadman Apocalypse runs from August 25 to September 16 and offers a $25,000 prize pool.

Leagues 4: Trailblazer Reloaded is also making a comeback, offering players a time-limited event with boosted XP and drop rates, a custom task list, and powerful relics to unlock. It challenges players to test their skills and knowledge in a fun and creative way. The new iteration of Leagues introduces fresh tasks, relics, areas, and all the updates that have been added to the game since the previous edition ended.

Additionally, Old School RuneScape has announced Varlamore, a new major area expansion taking players to an isolated kingdom. This region will feature new bosses, skilling activities, quests, and the introduction of the Hunting Guild. Content for Varlamore will be released in multiple game updates, with the first update scheduled for early 2024 and including two new quests that kick off a new storyline.

Stay tuned for more exciting updates and events in Old School RuneScape!