Ola Electric to Launch Ola S1X Electric Scooter

India’s largest electric scooter manufacturer, Ola Electric, is gearing up to introduce its latest offering, the Ola S1X. The unveiling of the scooter is scheduled for August 15, 2023, in conjunction with India’s Independence Day. Priced at under Rs 1 lakh, the Ola S1X aims to become the most affordable electric scooter in Ola Electric’s current lineup.

The Ola S1X is designed to bridge the gap between affordability and high performance. While maintaining the distinctive style of the S1 range, the scooter will boast a minimalist and streamlined appearance. It will be built on a new-generation platform that will serve as the basis for future electric scooters from Ola Electric.

In terms of performance, the Ola S1X is anticipated to deliver a comfortable riding experience. It will feature telescopic forks at the front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear. The braking system is expected to consist of drum brakes for both the front and rear wheels.

The Ola S1X will come equipped with a modern all-digital display, providing essential scooter information and functionality. Although specific advanced features have not been disclosed, it is expected that the scooter will cater to the preferences of tech-savvy riders.

With an estimated range of approximately 100 km on a single charge, the Ola S1X is well-suited for urban riders and daily commuters. Its price point is also noteworthy, as it is projected to be the most budget-friendly option in Ola Electric’s lineup, with an introductory price tag of under Rs 1 lakh.

Overall, the Ola S1X aims to provide an affordable, practical, and environmentally friendly means of transportation for a wide range of riders.