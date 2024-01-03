Teenager Achieves Unprecedented Feat in Legendary Video Game

A 13-year-old prodigy from Oklahoma has accomplished the incredible: he has defeated Tetris on a level that no one else has ever reached. Willis Gibson has become the first human gamer to conquer level 157 of this iconic video game, nearly four decades after its release.

Gibson’s accomplishment was so momentous that it caused the game to crash, leading him to exclaim, “I’m going to pass out, I can’t feel my fingers.” In a YouTube video that has since gone viral, Gibson expressed his disbelief at crashing the game and surpassing all expectations.

Tetris, created by Soviet engineer Alexey Pajitnov in 1984 and popularized on the Nintendo Entertainment System, remains a source of nostalgia and fascination for gamers worldwide. Guinness World Records recognizes over 200 official variants of Tetris, making it a record-breaking franchise. Additionally, a mobile version developed by Electronic Arts in 2006 has garnered 100 million sales, ranking it as the third best-selling video game of all time.

Pajitnov himself admitted that he was captivated by the addictive nature of the game he had created, stating, “I couldn’t stop myself from playing this prototype version because it was very addictive to put the shapes together.” Tetris quickly gained popularity and has endured throughout the decades, with its Cold War-era origins even inspiring a recent Apple TV+ movie.

The simplicity of Tetris is often cited as the key to its long-lasting appeal. While modern video games boast complex storylines, intricate visuals, and elaborate characters, Tetris remains popular due to its straightforward concept: players must manipulate and fit falling blocks to form solid rows. As the game progresses, the blocks fall at an increasingly rapid pace, presenting a greater challenge.

Despite its simple mechanics, Tetris continues to evolve. Prior to 2011, gamers believed that level 29 was the highest achievable level, as it featured the game’s fastest speed. However, players have since shattered this belief, reaching unprecedented levels in tournaments like the Classic Tetris World Championship. Techniques such as “hypertapping” and “rolling” have been employed to achieve these remarkable feats.

Willis Gibson, while an extraordinary human gamer, achieved a third-place finish in the 2023 world championships. In 2021, an AI-powered Tetris player even reached level 236 by manipulating the game parameters. Nevertheless, experts argue that Tetris’s enduring popularity stems from its simplicity and inherent difficulty. As Scott Steinberg, a video game expert and consultant, aptly stated, “Sometimes simpler is better, and the greatest games really do stand the test of time.”

