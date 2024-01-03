13-year-old Achieves Historic Feat in Tetris

A 13-year-old boy from Oklahoma has accomplished an unprecedented milestone in the world of gaming. In a remarkable display of skill and perseverance, the teenager, known online as Blue Scuti but legally named Willis Gibson, has become the first human to ever beat the iconic game Tetris since its release over thirty years ago.

Previously, only artificially intelligent bots had managed to reach Tetris’ notorious “kill screen,” a point in the game where the falling blocks move so rapidly that it becomes impossible to continue. However, in a video shared on Tuesday, Gibson can be seen playing for approximately 38 minutes and reaching an astounding level 157 in the game before initially believing he had failed due to a misplaced block.

Nevertheless, Gibson manages to recover and skillfully completes another line of blocks, ultimately freezing the game and securing his victory. Overwhelmed with emotion, he exclaims, “Oh my God! Yes! I’m going to pass out. I can’t feel my hands.” His final score reads an impressive “999999”.

Vince Clemente, president of the Classic Tetris World Championship, expressed his astonishment, stating, “It’s never been done by a human before. It’s basically something that everyone thought was impossible until a couple of years ago.” Tetris was originally released in 1989.

Gibson, who dedicates his achievement to his late father, Adam, is no stranger to competitive Tetris. Despite only starting to play the game two years ago, he has become one of the top players in the country, utilizing a technique called “rolling” that has gained popularity among NES controller manipulators. He discovered Tetris through YouTube and chose to share the video of his monumental triumph on the platform.

