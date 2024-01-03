ULTI Agency and Ohnepixel Partner to Transform Skinbid Skin Trading Platform

Esports agency ULTI Agency and popular CS2 streamer Ohnepixel have formed a partnership and become co-owners of the renowned Counter-Strike skin trading platform, Skinbid. This collaboration aims to elevate Skinbid and establish it as the leading skin trading site globally. Alongside this joint endeavor, the company has also unveiled a fresh visual identity that reflects its ambition and vision.

Skinbid, founded by Oliver Behrensdorff in 2020, has been a prominent player in the field of Counter-Strike skin trading. Under the new ownership, the platform will continue its operations without any significant changes, with Behrensdorff remaining part of the team.

The intriguing aspect of this collaboration lies in the diverse backgrounds of the co-owners. Ohnepixel, a renowned content creator within the CS skin trading and betting community, has a strong following and regularly provides updates and content related to skins in Counter-Strike.

ULTI Agency Founder and CEO, Asgeir Kvalvik, expressed his admiration for Skinbid, stating, “What Zipel and his team have achieved with Skinbid is truly remarkable. We have thoroughly explored and understood the inner workings of the site, as well as the expertise of Oliver and his team. We firmly believe that this platform has the potential to position itself as the ultimate destination for skin trading.”

This collaboration between ULTI Agency and Ohnepixel signifies a significant step in the evolution of Skinbid, with a clear objective of dominating the global skin trading market. With the collective expertise and resources of the new co-owners, Skinbid is poised for growth and is set to attract an even larger user base.

What is Skinbid?

Skinbid is a reputable skin trading website that primarily focuses on Counter-Strike skin trading. Launched in 2020 by Oliver Behrensdorff, the platform has been known for its reliability and extensive inventory. It allows users to buy, sell, and trade in-game skins for Counter-Strike.

