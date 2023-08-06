Ohio Collaborates to Provide Career Pathways for Intel Jobs

Ohio’s community colleges, technical centers, local career centers, and school districts are joining forces to offer new programs and career pathways to students interested in working at Intel. The semiconductor manufacturer has made a $20 billion investment to construct two microchip factories in Licking County, Ohio, which is expected to generate 3,000 jobs. These positions include over 2,000 technicians, more than 700 engineers, and approximately 150 support workers.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted has announced that Ohio residents have the opportunity to earn tech credentials at no cost, aiming to transform Ohio into the “Silicon Heartland” and establish it as the economic powerhouse of the Midwest through the development of a highly educated workforce.

Construction for the Intel factories began in fall 2022, with the first factory projected to be completed by 2025. Recognizing the need for a skilled semiconductor industry labor force, the Ohio Association of Community College’s Semiconductor Collaboration Network is incorporating semiconductor-specific courses and equipment into engineering technology and advanced manufacturing programs.

Intel has pledged $17.7 million over three years to create semiconductor education and workforce programs at Ohio colleges and universities. Additionally, the company plans to allot $50 million to the education pipeline to prepare 9,000 individuals for job opportunities.

Students who earn the two-semester semiconductor manufacturing certificate will be qualified for entry-level technician positions. They also have the option to pursue associate’s or bachelor’s degrees to become mid-level technicians or process/quality engineers, respectively.

The new courses will be offered free of charge and will have a standardized curriculum, enabling transferability among different colleges and universities in Ohio. The curriculum will encompass essential skills and knowledge for the semiconductor industry, covering subjects like manufacturing foundations, semiconductor 101, and vacuum systems.

Ohio’s colleges, universities, and technical schools played a vital role in attracting Intel to the state. The availability of top talent is crucial to Intel’s operations, and providing a skilled workforce is essential in attracting further businesses and creating more job opportunities in Ohio.