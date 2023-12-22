FBI Investigating Email Threats to Ohio Schools

The FBI and Joint Terrorism Task Force are currently investigating a series of email threats made to Ohio school districts, including several in the Dayton region. These threats claim to be from a Russian terrorist group and have been disseminated to multiple schools in Montgomery County and throughout the state.

Authorities have stated that there is currently no evidence supporting the credibility of these threats, and they have not identified any imminent danger to the schools mentioned. However, they are taking the situation very seriously and are implementing all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of students, faculty, and staff.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck has emphasized the importance of the safety and security of educational institutions in the community. Working closely with federal and local partners, law enforcement is thoroughly investigating these email threats to protect schools and the individuals within them.

Officials are urging parents, students, and school staff to stay informed through official channels, such as updates from local law enforcement agencies and school authorities. They also encourage community members to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or information related to these threats to their local police department.

Similar threats were received by schools in Texas on Friday, but law enforcement found no immediate danger. The specific school districts in the Dayton area that received the threatening emails have not been disclosed.

Despite the lack of perceived credibility, school districts are taking precautionary measures. Oakwood Superintendent Neil Gupta assured parents that they are cooperating with law enforcement and closely monitoring the situation. Greenville Superintendent Doug Fries confirmed that police conducted thorough searches of school buildings and found nothing.

As the investigation unfolds, it is important for schools and communities to continue working together to maintain a safe and secure learning environment for students.