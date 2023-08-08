Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies Announces Q2 2023 Results

Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. recently released its second quarter 2023 results, showcasing significant updates. The company is renowned for its innovative high-voltage power switching components, utilizing proprietary Gallium Nitride (GaN) processing technology.

During the quarter, Odyssey Semiconductor signed two letters of intent for the early access sampling program, with expectations of signing at least one more by September. The feedback received from lead customers on the products delivered in Q1 2023 has validated the expected performance metrics. The company is actively engaged in product definition discussions with prominent customers from the EV automotive, industrial motor, and renewable energy sectors.

Odyssey Semiconductor has also made progress in delivering vertical GaN product samples to customers, and plans to dispatch additional samples by Q4 2023. Additionally, the company has recently onboarded two new customers for their foundry services, with an anticipated invoicing of $100k in Q3.

Raising funds by the end of Q3 is a crucial objective for Odyssey Semiconductor, and showcasing customer traction plays a vital role in achieving this. The company remains confident in its ability to solve product development challenges, generate valuable intellectual property, and sustain customer interest.

With their focus on vertical GaN, Odyssey Semiconductor holds a unique position in the high growth megatrend movement towards high voltage. The commercial advantages offered by their vertical GaN technology surpass traditional silicon and silicon carbide technologies. Projections from Yole Group indicate that the 650 and 1200 volt power device market is expected to exceed $5 billion in 2027.

Odyssey Semiconductor will conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss its Q2 2023 results. Interested individuals can access the live conference call and view the webcast on the company’s Investor Relations website.

Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor device company specializing in high-voltage power switching components based on GaN processing technology. The company operates a semiconductor wafer manufacturing facility and offers semiconductor device development and foundry services.