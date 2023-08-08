Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies Reports Strong Q2 2023 Results

Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. (ODII), a semiconductor device company specializing in high-voltage power switching components based on Gallium Nitride (GaN) processing technology, has announced its second quarter 2023 results.

During the quarter, two letters of intent were signed with customers for the early access sampling program, with another expected to be signed by September. Positive feedback has been received on the products delivered in Q1 2023, and the company remains engaged in product definition discussions with leading EV automotive, industrial motor, and renewable energy customers.

In Q1 2023, Odyssey delivered vertical GaN product samples to customers, confirming the expected performance advantages over competing technologies. In Q2, the company signed two letters of intent for the early access sampling program and is also pursuing foundry services with two new customers, with a pipeline worth $2 million.

Odyssey is uniquely positioned in the high voltage segment and is targeting a large and rapidly growing market. The 650 volt segment is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20%, while the 1200 volt segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 63%. The combined market for 650 and 1200 volt power devices is estimated to exceed $5 billion in 2027.

Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies has developed proprietary technology that supports GaN as a replacement for SiC in high-voltage power switching semiconductor applications. The company operates a semiconductor wafer manufacturing facility in Ithaca, NY, and offers semiconductor device development and foundry services.