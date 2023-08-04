Rover Curiosity Celebrates 11th Anniversary on Mars

Rover Curiosity, celebrating its 11th anniversary on Mars, is busy exploring the surface of the Red Planet. Recently, it examined an area known as “Jau,” which is filled with dozens of impact craters. This is a rare opportunity for scientists to study many Martian craters up close. The largest of these craters is at least the size of a basketball court, while most are smaller.

Jau serves as a waypoint for the Rover on its way to the base of Mount Sharp, a 3-mile high mountain that once had lakes, rivers, and streams billions of years ago. As Curiosity climbs higher, scientists gain insights into how the Martian landscape has changed over time in different ancient climate epochs.

The climb up Jau posed a challenging task for the Rover. It had to deal with a steep incline of 23 degrees, slippery sand, and wheel-sized rocks, leading to many difficulties and delays. The Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) rover drivers described it as similar to running on sand dunes at the beach, but with additional boulders.

Curiosity’s maneuvering on Jau was not without flaws. The Rover encountered situations where its wheels slipped or were lifted too high by rocks. To overcome these challenges, the JPL team devised a detour, which further extended the journey by several weeks. However, the detour proved effective, and Curiosity managed to reach the ridge.

After conquering the ridge, Curiosity’s scientists began studying the cluster of craters in Jau. Such clusters are common on Mars and can form when meteors break up in the planet’s atmosphere or when fragments are ejected by a distant meteorite impact. Scientists hope to understand how the soft salt-bearing terrain influenced the formation and changes of craters over time.

Despite the encountered difficulties, Curiosity continues its mission and will soon be exploring a new area further up Mount Sharp.