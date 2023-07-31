Betty: The Revolutionary AI Football Assistant

Betty, developed by Portuguese start-up Odaccy, is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Football Assistant that is set to transform the way users engage with football matches. This app offers real-time predictions and coverage for top football leagues, providing users with unique details and forecasts tailored to their needs.

Using an advanced system of over 150 algorithms, Betty seamlessly integrates Chat GPT to communicate with users through real-time messages. It delivers crucial statistics and predictions within the timeline of the game and even translates messages into six languages available on the app.

Betty’s capabilities include forecasting when goals might occur and when the winner might change. Additionally, it provides relevant statistical data based on the moment of the game and offers commentary on exhilarating moments such as VAR decisions, penalties, and red cards.

With a growing demand for personalized content and insights in the football industry, Betty aims to cater to the needs of the 3.5 million football fans who already use mobile phones to follow match results. Currently, the app covers approximately 20 leagues, including the main European leagues, Brazil, Argentina, the USA (MLS), and Japan. However, Odaccy plans to expand coverage to 40 leagues by the end of 2023 and eventually encompass all major leagues and international competitions.

During the beta version testing, Betty demonstrated an impressive level of accuracy, achieving a 73% success rate in predicting the real-time moment of the next goal across the five main European leagues.

Odaccy has ambitious plans for Betty and aims to reach 10 million users by 2027. With its innovative AI-driven football predictions and coverage, Betty is poised to revolutionize the global football betting market.