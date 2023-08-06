Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm to Become VR-Compatible

Oceanhorn 2, a popular action-adventure game inspired by The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, is set to become compatible with virtual reality (VR) headsets. Praydog, the developer of the Universal VR Mod, is currently working on making the game VR-ready. This mod aims to enable VR support for games developed using Unreal Engine 4 or 5, providing players with a six degrees of freedom experience.

Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm will immerse players in a virtual world where they can explore a peaceful island. With a new shoulder view perspective, players can freely look around as their character progresses and engages in sword fights. However, there might be concerns regarding camera movement, as the rapid acceleration and deceleration could pose difficulties for individuals with sensitivity issues.

In Oceanhorn 2, players embark on an adventure alongside two main characters, Trin and Gen, to combat the dark army of Mesmeroth. The game not only offers a main quest that takes approximately 20 hours to complete but also includes various dungeons, challenging bosses, and engaging side quests.

The release date for Praydog’s universal VR mod has not been officially confirmed yet, but it is anticipated to be available in 2023. Praydog usually releases their open-source projects for free, while also maintaining a Patreon account for voluntary donations. For a comprehensive list of Unreal Engine games that can benefit from the VR mod, visit Praydog’s Github page.