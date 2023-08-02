OceanGate Co-founder Plans to Send 1,000 People to a Floating Space Colony on Venus

Just weeks after a tragic incident resulted in the loss of OceanGate’s CEO and four others in an implosion of the Titan submersible, co-founder Guillermo Söhnlein has put forth an ambitious plan. He aims to send 1,000 individuals to a floating space colony in the atmosphere of Venus by the year 2050.

Venus, often referred to as the Hell Planet, bears similarities in size and density to Earth. However, its atmosphere is composed of deadly levels of carbon dioxide and sulfuric acid clouds due to high-speed winds. Despite these harsh conditions, Söhnlein remains resolute in his determination, suggesting the existence of a small area within Venus’ atmosphere that may be capable of supporting a human colony. His claims are backed by research from both NASA and Russia’s Venera program.

Following his departure from OceanGate in 2016, Söhnlein founded Humans2Venus. This nonprofit organization aims to explore Venus as a long-term destination for humanity. Through various communication channels such as email newsletters, blog posts, conferences, and a YouTube channel, Humans2Venus seeks to cultivate a global community of individuals enthusiastic about Venus exploration.

Söhnlein also took the opportunity to critique Elon Musk’s plan to send a million people to Mars, asserting that his own vision of sending individuals to Venus is comparatively less ambitious.

OceanGate garnered worldwide attention in June when their CEO and four passengers vanished while descending to the wreckage of the Titanic. This incident shed light on cost-cutting measures and the use of inexpensive materials by OceanGate, compromising the safety of the submersible.