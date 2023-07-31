Guillermo Söhnlein’s Vision for Colonizing Venus’ Atmosphere

Guillermo Söhnlein, the co-founder of OceanGate, remains undeterred by a recent deep-sea tragedy that claimed the lives of five individuals on an OceanGate submersible. In an interview with Insider, Söhnlein shared his even grander aspirations for the company – the colonization of Venus’ atmosphere with 1,000 humans by 2050.

Söhnlein acknowledges that his goal may be seen as less ambitious compared to the plans of putting a million people on Mars by 2050. This is because Venus, being the warmest planet in our solar system, presents numerous challenges for human habitation. However, Söhnlein points to research that suggests a potential region roughly 30 miles above Venus’ surface where humans could possibly survive.

While he did not provide further details on the logistics and feasibility of this ambitious undertaking, Söhnlein’s vision of inhabiting Venus’ atmosphere underscores his determination to push the boundaries of human exploration.