Guillermo Sohnlein’s Ambitious Plan to Establish a Colony on Venus

Guillermo Sohnlein, the co-founder of OceanGate, has set an ambitious goal of sending 1,000 people to a floating space colony on Venus by 2050. His organization, Humans2Venus, aims to promote Venus as a potential habitat for humanity.

While Venus is often referred to as Earth’s “sister planet” due to its similarities in mass and its history of having water and a livable atmosphere, the actual conditions on Venus are extreme. The atmospheric pressure on Venus is 92 times that of Earth and the mean temperature is a scorching 867°F, posing significant challenges for human habitation.

Sohnlein’s solution is to establish a colony on a space station located 30 miles above the surface of Venus. At this altitude, the temperature and atmospheric pressure are lower, theoretically making it possible for humans to survive. However, the implementation of such a plan would involve overcoming numerous technical and logistical hurdles.

Venus has captivated scientists’ interest due to its atmospheric similarities to Earth, making it an intriguing target for the search for alien life. Sohnlein hopes that his Venus colony could contribute to this scientific exploration.

Establishing a colony on Venus is a highly ambitious and speculative project that is met with skepticism from many experts in and outside the space industry. The practicality of such an endeavor is questioned. However, Sohnlein remains committed to his vision, and only time will tell if his dream of a Venus colony can become a reality.