The Development Secrets of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Revealed

A recent video by Did You Know Gaming? has revealed fascinating insights into the development of games for the Nintendo 64. The information was derived from rare Japanese gaming magazines of that time, shedding light on stories that never made it to the West.

The interviews provide details on the creation of prominent Nintendo 64 titles such as The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Pokemon Snap. Of particular interest is the interview with Shigeru Miyamoto, who candidly discusses his involvement in Ocarina of Time’s development, the reasons for delays, and some features that didn’t make it into the final release.

Here are some noteworthy points from a 1999 issue of 64Dream magazine:

– Miyamoto had to join the development team in 1997 to help complete a demo for Spaceworld, as Ocarina’s development took longer than anticipated.

– Originally, the character Kaepora Gaebora was intended to have a split personality, but this idea was abandoned due to time constraints.

– Nintendo had initial concerns about the game’s primary instrument, the Ocarina, but as the development progressed, they realized it was enjoyable to play.

– Miyamoto was responsible for designing various assets found in Lon Lon Ranch, including the characters Talon and Ingo, who resemble Mario and Luigi.

– An ambitious sequence involving Ingo causing a fire at Lon Lon Ranch had to be abandoned due to narrative and hardware limitations.

– The game’s Deku Scrubs were initially a single character named Hobbit, but were later reimagined as the Deku Scrubs we know today.

– The original plan for the day/night cycle in Ocarina of Time included counting the number of days it took to save Hyrule, but this idea was ultimately dropped due to time constraints.

The video also mentions fascinating trivia about other Nintendo 64 games, such as Pokemon Snap, Mario Golf, and Mario Tennis. These insights give us a deeper appreciation for the careful thought and creativity that went into these iconic titles.

Discovering these old interviews and stories is an exciting find for fans of video game history. Feel free to share your favorite video game trivia in the comments.