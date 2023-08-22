Support Studio Devoted Studios Assisting with Xbox RPG Avowed for 2024 Release

New updates on the highly anticipated Xbox RPG Avowed have gamers excited for its potential 2024 release. Devoted Studios, a Los Angeles-based support studio, has announced its involvement in the development of Avowed. The studio is responsible for creating “stunning 3D assets” for the game.

The recent gameplay trailer for Avowed showcased an exciting adventure filled with magic and epic storytelling. Fans of the genre are eagerly looking forward to experiencing this boundary-pushing gaming experience, guided by the talented team at Obsidian Entertainment.

Obsidian has confirmed that they are aiming for a 2024 release for Avowed, making it one of the more immediate projects in the Xbox pipeline. With the game being a first-party title, it will be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one.

The collaboration with support studios like Devoted Studios is a common practice in the development of AAA games. Their assistance ensures that the development team has all the necessary resources and expertise to deliver a high-quality and immersive gaming experience.

The involvement of Devoted Studios has raised hopes among fans that Avowed will meet its anticipated release date. With their contribution in creating visually stunning 3D assets, the game promises to offer a visually impressive and immersive world for players to explore.

As we eagerly await the release of Avowed in 2024, we can’t help but wonder about the countless adventures and challenges that await us in this fantasy RPG. Let your imagination run wild and be sure to share your thoughts and excitement about this news in the comments below.

Sources:

– Devoted Studios (@devotedstudios_). Twitter.

– Xbox Games Showcase 2023.