New York State Office for the Aging and Intuition Robotics Expand AI Companion Program for Older Adults

The New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) and Intuition Robotics have decided to extend their partnership to offer AI companionship to older adults in New York State. The pilot program, which introduced the AI companion ElliQ to over 800 New Yorkers, aims to combat loneliness and provide support for aging-in-place.

Data from the pilot program demonstrates significant success in utilizing ElliQ to reduce feelings of loneliness. In fact, it has reduced loneliness by an impressive 95% and has contributed to the overall well-being of older adults. Throughout the pilot period, ElliQ users in New York displayed high levels of engagement, interacting with the AI companion an average of 30 times per day, six days a week. The interactions primarily focused on improving their social, physical, and mental well-being.

One notable example is Lucinda from Harlem, who engages in four activities per day with ElliQ, including stress reduction exercises and cognitive games. ElliQ is a personalized AI companion that initiates conversations, suggests activities, and remembers user preferences. It also encourages goal-setting and assists users in achieving those goals.

Over the past year, Intuition Robotics has introduced unique features to keep seniors active and connected. These include virtual museum exhibits, generative AI painting, mindfulness exercises, and the ability to record and revisit memories. The partnership between NYSOFA, Intuition Robotics, and other aging agencies aims to expand the availability of ElliQ and provide support to a larger number of aging adults in New York.

The success of the program has exceeded expectations, and both case managers and clients have provided positive feedback. The organizations involved are enthusiastic about continuing their work and making a meaningful impact on the lives of older adults in New York.