The Impact of ElliQ in Improving the Lives of Aging New Yorkers

The New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) and Intuition Robotics have extended their partnership for a second year following a successful pilot program. The program aimed to enhance the lives of aging individuals in New York by combatting loneliness, promoting engagement, and supporting aging-in-place through the use of ElliQ, an AI companion.

Loneliness has become a prevalent concern among older adults, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. The results from the NYSOFA pilot program have demonstrated that ElliQ has proven to be highly effective in reducing loneliness, with a remarkable 95% reduction reported. Moreover, the platform has significantly improved the overall well-being of older adults who have been utilizing it.

The data collected during the pilot program from users in New York illustrates their active engagement with ElliQ. Users interact with the AI companion an average of 30 times per day, six days a week. These interactions largely revolve around improving social connections, maintaining physical well-being, and enhancing mental health.

ElliQ is designed as a proactive and personalized companion that not only initiates conversations but also suggests activities and remembers user preferences. It empowers users to set and achieve goals and conveys empathy to foster trust and encourage active engagement. Over the past year, Intuition Robotics has introduced additional features to keep older adults active, connected, and engaged. These include virtual museum exhibits, virtual road trips, generative AI painting, mindfulness exercises, and the ability to record life memories.

The partnership between NYSOFA and Intuition Robotics has far exceeded expectations, receiving positive feedback from case managers and clients across the state. In light of these achievements, the program will be expanded to reach even more aging adults in New York.

The New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) is dedicated to supporting older adults and their families through various means including advocacy, policies, programs, and services. Intuition Robotics, based in Israel, is committed to enhancing the lives of older adults through their proactive care companion, ElliQ.