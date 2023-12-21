New York City Releases Civil Service Exam Schedule

The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has published its schedule for civil service exams in December. These exams are essential for individuals interested in working in various positions across the city.

The application process for the exams is now open and will continue until December 27th, with the exception of the correction officer position, which will remain open until January 30th, 2024. Those interested can apply online through the Online Application System (OASys) or in person at the Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC).

New York City is home to 80 agencies that employ hundreds of thousands of people. Taking a civil service exam is the first step in the hiring process for most of these positions. Application fees range from $40 to $101, depending on the exam.

To register and obtain more information about the exams, visit the DCAS website. Additionally, applicants can sign up for the DCAS newsletter to receive monthly updates on upcoming exams.

As of March 1, 2021, all communication regarding exams and eligibility lists will be conducted via email. Notifications will no longer be sent through traditional mail.

On Staten Island, the testing center is located at 135 Canal St., Stapleton. Additional testing centers can be found in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx.

After the exams are administered, it typically takes nine to twelve months for the establishment of an eligible list from which agencies can hire. For inquiries regarding the status of an eligible list, individuals can email the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services at [email protected].