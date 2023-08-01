NXP Semiconductor Considers Establishing Fabrication Unit in India

NXP Semiconductors, a division of Royal Philips NV, is exploring the possibility of setting up a fabrication unit in India. The company aims to support the development of an ecosystem for chip manufacturing in the country. NXP CEO Kurt Sievers previously met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss this matter.

Discussions have already begun between NXP and partners such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and GlobalFoundries to assess the potential of establishing a base in India. Currently, NXP operates wafer fabrication facilities in the US, the Netherlands, and Singapore, with assembly and testing sites in China, Taiwan, Thailand, and Malaysia.

The Indian government actively encourages global chipmakers to establish manufacturing and testing units within the country. To attract foreign investment, the government has allocated a $10 billion financial incentive pool through its Semicon India program. This program offers up to a 50% subsidy on initial investments, and states have also provided additional subsidies and incentives.

However, Hitesh Garg, Vice President and India Country Manager of NXP, emphasizes the importance of a solid business case for setting up a fabrication unit, considering the company’s varied operations. NXP operates across different nodes, ranging from 130 nm to 5 nm, and serves various sectors. Garg also mentions that NXP is collaborating with ecosystem partners to expand their operations in India.

Presently, NXP has approximately 4,000 engineers in India who focus on innovations in automotive technology, the Internet of Things (IoT), and industrial and mobile markets. The company prioritizes product innovation and seeks the flexibility to work on various nodes to continue its path of innovation.