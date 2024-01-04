NXP Collaborates with MicroEJ to Launch Platform Accelerator

NXP Semiconductors has partnered with software company MicroEJ to introduce the NXP Platform Accelerator. This new solution combines MicroEJ VEE software containers with standard APIs to provide an enhanced software design experience similar to that of a smartphone for the industrial and IoT edge.

The use of MicroEJ VEE enables software portability across NXP’s range of real-time operating system-based microcontrollers and Linux-based applications processors. This portability accelerates product development and reduces costs for manufacturers. Additionally, the solution offers dedicated APIs that grant easy access to advanced functionalities integrated in NXP’s processor portfolio, including power management and 3D/2D graphics.

Developing and deploying smart devices for industrial and IoT markets can be challenging. These devices are often designed with specific functionality and limited computing capability, which may not meet the evolving needs of an automated environment. Scaling product capabilities typically requires redeveloping and integrating low-level software, operating systems, and middleware, presenting development challenges.

The NXP Platform Accelerator addresses this challenge by leveraging software containerization. This approach enables binary software portability across NXP’s processor portfolio, allowing enterprises to quickly prototype new products and build a diverse range of smart devices that can adapt to market needs and trends.

The solution also supports sandboxed application deployment, delivering smartphone-like capabilities to the edge, such as over-the-air updates, downloadable apps, and microservices.

According to Charles Dachs, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Industrial and IoT Edge at NXP, “Containerization can be a powerful tool for the rapid development of new smart device platforms,” and by integrating MicroEJ’s software container with NXP’s edge processing solutions, engineers can bring products to market faster, with reduced costs, and support the continuous evolution of their devices.

The NXP Platform Accelerator features development tools, such as simulation, virtual device management, and a multi-language framework for C, Java, and JavaScript languages. It also integrates agile collaboration processes and supports popular IDEs like Android Studio, IntelliJ, and Eclipse.

By combining software portability and bill of materials (BoM) optimization through tiny software containers, developers can create new products and platforms quickly while achieving lower power consumption and costs. This approach allows device manufacturers to differentiate and innovate their offerings effectively.

Overall, the NXP Platform Accelerator empowers manufacturers to accelerate innovation, reduce development costs, and create smart devices that can seamlessly adapt to the changing demands of industrial and IoT markets.

FAQs:

Q: What is software containerization?



A: Software containerization is a technique that packages software with all its dependencies, allowing it to run consistently across different computing environments.

Q: How does the NXP Platform Accelerator help in product development?



A: The NXP Platform Accelerator enables software portability across NXP’s processors, reducing the time and costs associated with developing new products.

Q: What are the benefits of sandboxed application deployment?



A: Sandboxed application deployment allows for partial or complete over-the-air updates, downloadable apps, and microservices, providing smartphone-like capabilities to edge devices.

Q: What programming languages does the NXP Platform Accelerator support?



A: The platform supports a combination of C, Java, and JavaScript languages, providing flexibility for developers when creating new products and platforms.

Q: How does the NXP Platform Accelerator optimize bill of materials?



A: The platform implements tiny software containers, which minimize the hardware resources required, resulting in an optimized bill of materials for smart devices.