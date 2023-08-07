Nvidia Stock Price Surges 200%, Sparking Concerns of AI Bubble Peak

Nvidia Corp. has seen a remarkable 200% surge in its stock price this year, leading Morgan Stanley to suggest that the artificial intelligence (AI) bubble may be reaching its peak. Edward Stanley, a strategist at Morgan Stanley, points out that this surge typically occurs in the later stages of a bubble, with median rally rates around 154% in the years leading up to the peak.

While Nvidia has been the poster child for AI excitement, other benchmarks for AI stocks, such as the MSCI USA IMI Robotics & AI Select Net USD Index, have experienced more modest gains of 46%. Stanley emphasizes that each stock in the sector has its own unique characteristics, making it difficult to draw conclusions about the speed of upswings and drawdowns of bubbles at an individual stock level. Accurate assessments can only be made at an index level.

Based in Santa Clara, California, Nvidia is at the forefront of this year’s AI frenzy, benefiting from increased expenditure on AI computing. However, it is important to note that not all stocks in the sector will necessarily follow the same trajectory. Morgan Stanley’s analysis focuses specifically on Nvidia’s performance, rather than making predictions for the entire AI industry.